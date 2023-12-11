Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $272.65

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $272.65, but opened at $263.04. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $263.73, with a volume of 1,061,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.80. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

