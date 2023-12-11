SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $35.55. SEA shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 8,338,392 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

