Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.60. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 543,426 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

