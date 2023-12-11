IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.17. IonQ shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,844,673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $37,753,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

