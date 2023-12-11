Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $35.65

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.65, but opened at $34.15. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 127,946 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 16.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $890.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

