Bitfarms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,715 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

BITF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,823,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,813. The firm has a market cap of $757.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

