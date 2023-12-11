Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 8,140 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00.

L traded up C$0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching C$124.85. 86,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.48. The company has a market cap of C$39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$129.25.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3585573 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

