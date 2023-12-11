Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $27.29

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $25.33. Zai Lab shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 80,566 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 131.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $10,708,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab



Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

