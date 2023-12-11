Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $68.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $66.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 171,790 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

