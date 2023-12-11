PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $190.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.54.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. 193,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $169.60. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.