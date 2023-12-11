Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. 607,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,284. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

