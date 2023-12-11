Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 684,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

