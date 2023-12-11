Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 221.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,323,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 121,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. 1,497,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

