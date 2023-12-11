CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $269.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.42. 1,015,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.08. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $249.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

