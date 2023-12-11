Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 451.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,203. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,889.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 42.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

