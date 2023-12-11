Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.66. 40,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

