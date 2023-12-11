Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.50 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

