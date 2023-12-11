Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 889,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

