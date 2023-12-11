Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

HR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. 587,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,968. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

