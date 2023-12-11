Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. 1,935,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,428. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

