The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

