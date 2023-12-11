Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Raised by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. 3,045,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,715. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

