Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

