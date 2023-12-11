Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 343.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AES by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AES by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

AES Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AESC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

AES Announces Dividend

AES Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

