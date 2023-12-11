Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s 9th Largest Position

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.49 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

