Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

