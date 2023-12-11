The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

