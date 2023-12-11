IOTA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.27 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $821.57 million and approximately $42.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

