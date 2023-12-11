Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.21 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $407.06 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,703.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00174644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00557377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00408033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00117843 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,929,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,905,989,936 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

