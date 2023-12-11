Cosmos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $225.81 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $225.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00023532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00084246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,556,182 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.