Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 3,266 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $3,618,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $374.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.51. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $378.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.