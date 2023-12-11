Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Invests $525,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $270,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 160,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11,637.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 113,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $81.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

