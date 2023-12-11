Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes $4.83 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,254,441. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

