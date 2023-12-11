Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Bwcp LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $5,523,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 121,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $362,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.62 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

