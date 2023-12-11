Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $75.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $75,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,818 shares of company stock worth $131,230,682. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $600.00 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $569.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.38 and its 200-day moving average is $526.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

