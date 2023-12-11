Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $67,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $298.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $298.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

