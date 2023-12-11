Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

