Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,093 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 206,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,920. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

