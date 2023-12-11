Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 121,979 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,979 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital makes up 1.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BRSP remained flat at $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.49 million, a PE ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.