Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.19 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 3.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Western Midstream Partners worth $38,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.