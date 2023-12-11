Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.19 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 3.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Western Midstream Partners worth $38,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
