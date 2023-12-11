Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up 2.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 85.1% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 803,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during midday trading on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEQP. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

