Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 204,718 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $48,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after buying an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

