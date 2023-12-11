SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 483.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $364.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,264. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $364.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

