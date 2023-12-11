Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Shares Sold by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP trimmed its position in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,245 shares during the period. Grove Collaborative makes up 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Grove Collaborative were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GROV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 7,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 259.47%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

