Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

