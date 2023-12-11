Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

