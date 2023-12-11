Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $63.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,008.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,009.98. The firm has a market cap of $416.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

