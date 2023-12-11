Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 248,796 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,796 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

