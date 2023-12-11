Intrepid Family Office LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Intrepid Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital makes up about 1.2% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 157,883 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,854.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,854.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,115 shares of company stock worth $221,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

SSSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.60. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

