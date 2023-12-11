18,900 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Intrepid Family Office LLC

Intrepid Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 262,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $49.98.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
